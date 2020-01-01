Merge, split, rotate, convert, edit, sign PDF files... we've got you covered
Privacy
Your PDF files stay private on your computer, no need to upload them to a third party service
Free and open
PDFsam Basic is a free and open source solution for casual users. Split, merge, mix, extract pages and rotate PDF files
Commercial
PDFsam Enhanced and PDFsam Visual are two commercial solutions for professional users. Edit, sign, convert, fill forms, visually combine, pages reorder and more
PDFsam Basic
Merge, split, extract pages, rotate and mix your PDF files. Available for Windows, Mac and Linux. Free and open source since 2006.About PDFsam Basic
Merge
Merge PDF files, select the pages, merge bookmarks and interactive forms
Split
Split a PDF file at given page numbers, at given bookmarks level or in files of a given size
Extract from PDF
Extract pages from PDF files
Rotate
Rotate PDF files, every page or just the selected pages
Mix
Merge PDF files together taking pages alternatively from one and the other. The perfect tool if you have a single-sided scanner
PDFsam Enhanced
A professional and customizable solution to edit, convert, insert, review, sign and secure your PDF files. Free to view and create PDFs from 300+ file formatsAbout PDFsam Enhanced
Edit
Modify the PDF content without the need to export it or copy to another format
Insert
Insert pages or hyperlinks and update page numbers once you are done
Convert
Convert PDF files to a number of popular formats like doc, docx, xls, xlsx and many others
Review
Collaborate with your peers by adding notes, highlighting text and drawing on your document with the pencil
Forms
Create fillable forms from scratch or pre designed, import and export data, add actions to print the document, send it by email and other
Security
Protect PDF files with 256 bits AES encryption, set permissions on them and add a digital signature
OCR
An Optical Character Recognition module to extract text from images
PDFsam Visual
A powerful tool to visually Reorder pages, Compose, Delete pages, Crop, Split when a given text area changes (Ex. invoice number), Split by pages, by bookmarks, by size, Rotate, Extract text, Repair, Convert to grayscale, Encrypt, Decrypt, Mix, Extract pages . Available for Windows, Mac and Linux. Try it free for 14 days.About PDFsam Visual
Combine and Reorder
Visually reorder pages, move them, rotate them or combine PDF files dragging and dropping pages from multiple documents
Split by text
Split PDF files at pages where text in a selected area changes
Delete
Visually select the pages you want to remove from a PDF file
Crop
Crop PDF files by drawing the rectangular area you want to keep
Split
Split PDF files visually selecting pages to split at, or split at given bookmarks level or in files of a given size
Protect and Unprotect
Add permissions and encrypt PDF files using AES 256bits or 128bits. Decrypt PDF files supplying a password and create an unprotected version
Extract pages
Visually select the pages you want to extract from a PDF file
Convert to grayscale
Convert text and images of a PDF file to grayscale
PDF to text
Extract text from PDF files
More
Mix PDF files, Rotate PDF files, Merge PDF files...