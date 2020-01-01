Merge, split, rotate, convert, edit, sign PDF files... we've got you covered

Open Source

Free and open

PDFsam Basic is a free and open source solution for casual users. Split, merge, mix, extract pages and rotate PDF files

Commercial

PDFsam Enhanced and PDFsam Visual are two commercial solutions for professional users. Edit, sign, convert, fill forms, visually combine, pages reorder and more

PDFsam Basic

Merge, split, extract pages, rotate and mix your PDF files. Available for Windows, Mac and Linux. Free and open source since 2006.

About PDFsam Basic
Merge

Merge PDF files, select the pages, merge bookmarks and interactive forms

Split

Split a PDF file at given page numbers, at given bookmarks level or in files of a given size

Extract from PDF

Extract pages from PDF files

Rotate

Rotate PDF files, every page or just the selected pages

Mix

Merge PDF files together taking pages alternatively from one and the other. The perfect tool if you have a single-sided scanner

PDFsam Enhanced

A professional and customizable solution to edit, convert, insert, review, sign and secure your PDF files. Free to view and create PDFs from 300+ file formats

About PDFsam Enhanced
Edit

Modify the PDF content without the need to export it or copy to another format

Insert

Insert pages or hyperlinks and update page numbers once you are done

Convert

Convert PDF files to a number of popular formats like doc, docx, xls, xlsx and many others

Review

Collaborate with your peers by adding notes, highlighting text and drawing on your document with the pencil

Forms

Create fillable forms from scratch or pre designed, import and export data, add actions to print the document, send it by email and other

Security

Protect PDF files with 256 bits AES encryption, set permissions on them and add a digital signature

OCR

An Optical Character Recognition module to extract text from images

PDFsam Visual

A powerful tool to visually Reorder pages, Compose, Delete pages, Crop, Split when a given text area changes (Ex. invoice number), Split by pages, by bookmarks, by size, Rotate, Extract text, Repair, Convert to grayscale, Encrypt, Decrypt, Mix, Extract pages . Available for Windows, Mac and Linux. Try it free for 14 days.

About PDFsam Visual
Combine and Reorder

Visually reorder pages, move them, rotate them or combine PDF files dragging and dropping pages from multiple documents

Split by text

Split PDF files at pages where text in a selected area changes

Delete

Visually select the pages you want to remove from a PDF file

Crop

Crop PDF files by drawing the rectangular area you want to keep

Split

Split PDF files visually selecting pages to split at, or split at given bookmarks level or in files of a given size

Protect and Unprotect

Add permissions and encrypt PDF files using AES 256bits or 128bits. Decrypt PDF files supplying a password and create an unprotected version

Extract pages

Visually select the pages you want to extract from a PDF file

Convert to grayscale

Convert text and images of a PDF file to grayscale

PDF to text

Extract text from PDF files

More

Mix PDF files, Rotate PDF files, Merge PDF files...

